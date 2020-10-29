POLITICS

Lincoln Project Gives 'Covey Spreader' Trump The Honey Badger Treatment

The never-Trump conservative group recruits the original voice of the "honey badger" video for an update.

The Lincoln Project put a new spin on an old viral sensation, giving President Donald Trump a makeover in the spirit of the viral honey badger video. 

Meet the Covey Spreader.

The conservative never-Trump organization even recruited the original voice of the honey badger video, known only as Randall, to depict the president and those around him as Covey Spreaders.

And Covey Spreader don’t care:

For good measure, here’s Randall’s original “Crazy Nastyass Honey Badger” video, which is closing in on 100 million views since its 2011 debut:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
