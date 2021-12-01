Trump Returned Positive COVID Test Just Before First Biden Debate, Claims Mark Meadows

Mark Meadows, a former Trump White House chief of staff, claims Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26 last year ― just three days before his first contentious election debate with then-Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A second test returned a negative result and Trump continued with his schedule, according to passages from Meadows’ upcoming book “The Chief’s Chief” that the Guardian published online Wednesday. Trump announced a positive diagnosis a week later and was hospitalized for three days.

Meadows, in his book, reportedly said he called Trump on Sept. 26 — when the then-president was traveling on Air Force One to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania— to tell him his positive diagnosis. Trump’s response “rhyme(d) with ’Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me,’” said Meadows.

A second test, reportedly using a more accurate system, showed a negative result.

Meadows still “instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive,” he claimed, per the Guardian. “I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks but I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to worry about – which according to the new, much more accurate test, there was not.”

Trump debated Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29. The positive-then-negative test results were not disclosed to organizers, per Meadows.

