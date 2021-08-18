Twitter Users Outraged After Trump Calls COVID Booster Shots 'Crazy'

Former President Donald Trump once again spoke from both sides of his mouth on Wednesday in an attempt to sow doubt about COVID-19 vaccinations ― oh, and spread some lies.

The former president appeared on Fox Business and said he was “proud” to have taken the COVID vaccine, while falsely claiming that when he left office, the coronavirus “was virtually gone.”

He threw in some xenophobia as well, using the racist term “China virus” to describe the pathogen.

Trump dismissed the recommendations by the Biden White House that Americans get booster shots eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, in order to combat the delta variant of the virus.

“That sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer,” Trump said. “Think of the money involved. A booster shot, that’s tens of billions of dollars. How good of business is that? If you’re a businessman, you say, ‘You know what? Let’s give them another shot.’ That’s another $10 billion of money coming in. The whole thing is just crazy.”

The president also once again showed that he doesn’t really understand the concept of evolving guidance based on new information.

“You wouldn’t think you would need a booster,” Trump said. “When these first came out, they were good for life. Then they were good for a year or two. And I could see the writing on the wall, I could see the dollar signs in their eyes.”

Considering that COVID-19 patients account for more than a quarter of all the people currently occupying ICU beds in the country, many Twitter users felt Trump’s comments could make a bad situation even worse, since they might discourage unvaccinated Americans from getting the shot ― even though the vaccines are safe and effective.

You can see the segment below.