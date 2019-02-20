Trump's Unoriginal Nickname For Bernie Sanders Falls Flat: 'The Best You Can Do?'

President Donald Trump once again resorted to name-calling as he passive-aggressively wished Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) well in his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee for 2020.

Crazy Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

Of course, it’s not the first time Trump has used the “crazy” moniker on Sanders:

Open enrollment starts today on lower-priced Medicare Advantage plans so loved by our great seniors. Crazy Bernie and his band of Congressional Dems will outlaw these plans. Disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017

I don't want to hit Crazy Bernie Sanders too hard yet because I love watching what he is doing to Crooked Hillary. His time will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2016

Big wins in West Virginia and Nebraska. Get ready for November - Crooked Hillary, who is looking very bad against Crazy Bernie, will lose! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2016

However, Trump’s tweet followed a report by The Associated Press that the president was workshopping nicknames for the 2020 Democratic candidates. His apparent failure to find a new epithet for Sanders led to ridicule on Twitter:

All that workshopping and 'Crazy Bernie' is the best he could come up with? https://t.co/ytBUNX4ojA — Daniel Orton (@MisterOrton) February 20, 2019

Welcome back to 2016 https://t.co/KLDhbmB5if — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) February 20, 2019

Imagine a man in his 70's, who thinks Twitter is work, calling another man crazy. — Jon Hopper (@Hoppalicious) February 20, 2019

Crazy Bernie is right up there with Trump's great nickname for Nancy Pelosi: Nancy. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2019

New nicknames for this election? https://t.co/WYqx32PfvD — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) February 20, 2019

#BREAKING: President Pot Calls Senator Kettle Black — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 20, 2019

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/n6eR41oAOK — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 20, 2019

The man who literally was almost removed by the 25th Amendment is calling another man "Crazy". LOL! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 20, 2019

Trump's nickname for Sanders is "Crazy Bernie."

America's nickname for Trump is "Traitor Trump."

I'll take "Crazy" any day. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2019

How can Trump wish someone welll while literally in the same tweet label that person crazy with a bullying nickname? Extremely weird, childish, and unpresidential. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 20, 2019

If Bernie is "crazy," then I don't want to know what you would refer to yourself as being! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 20, 2019

That's the best you can do? — Marvellous Mark Monro (@MMMonro) February 20, 2019

Sanders announced his run on Tuesday.

In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” he said it “is absolutely imperative” that Trump be defeated “because I think it is unacceptable and un-American — to be frank with you — that we have a president who is a pathological liar.”