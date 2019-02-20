Trump's Unoriginal Nickname For Bernie Sanders Falls Flat: 'The Best You Can Do?'

President Donald Trump once again resorted to name-calling as he passive-aggressively wished Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) well in his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee for 2020.
Of course, it’s not the first time Trump has used the “crazy” moniker on Sanders:
However, Trump’s tweet followed a report by The Associated Press that the president was workshopping nicknames for the 2020 Democratic candidates. His apparent failure to find a new epithet for Sanders led to ridicule on Twitter:
Sanders announced his run on Tuesday.
In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” he said it “is absolutely imperative” that Trump be defeated “because I think it is unacceptable and un-American — to be frank with you — that we have a president who is a pathological liar.”
He also called Trump “a racist,” “a sexist” and “a xenophobe.”