With the graves of U.S. troops who sacrificed their lives in World War II behind him, President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox News and tore into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“I actually don’t think she’s a talented person, I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done,” Trump added. “She’s incapable of doing deals, she’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

It was the latest salvo fired in the war of words between the pair.

On Tuesday night, Pelosi reportedly told senior Democrats that she didn’t want to see Trump impeached because she would prefer to see him “in prison.”

Trump responded by calling her comment “a horrible, nasty, vicious statement while I’m overseas.”

“She is a terrible person,” he said.

Trump used the rest of the interview to defend his administration’s imposition of tariffs on goods imported from China and Mexico and claimed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should not have been allowed to run against him in the 2016 election.

He also joked about delaying the commemoration ceremony just for the interview and boasted about his “automatic chemistry” with Queen Elizabeth during his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Ingraham was equally tone-deaf earlier in the week while broadcasting a segment from the memorial.

Check out the full interview here: