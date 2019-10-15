Donald Trump is now telling an ominous average number of lies every single day.

According to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column, the president has made 13,435 false or misleading claims in his first 993 days in office, until Oct. 9. That’s an average 13.5 untruths per 24 hours.

Trump hit the 10,000 lies milestone in April.

He passed the 12,000 lies mark in August, when he was spouting an average 12.9 lies per day.

The Post put the recent uptick down to revelations of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the subsequent launch of an impeachment investigation into the U.S. president.

Around one-fifth of Trump’s total lies have centered on immigration, reported the newspaper.

Other hot topics that the president has repeatedly spread disinformation about include trade, the state of the U.S. economy and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.