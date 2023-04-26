What's Hot

Donald TrumpFox NewsDaily Show

Trump's Rambling Interview Gets Game-Show Treatment In New 'Daily Show' Segment

Ex-President Donald Trump's inability to stay on topic is on full display.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump isn’t known for staying on topic ― and his tendency to shift directions, drift off the subject and just plain ramble is on full display in a new “Daily Show” segment.

The late-night comedy show turned the ex-president’s interview with Fox News host Mark Levin into a game show of sorts: “What Was Trump Asked About?”

The segment features several different clips from the interview, each showing Trump talking about one of his pet causes. The interview then “rewinds” to reveal what Levin had actually asked Trump about.

See if you can guess what Levin asked Trump about in the video below.

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

