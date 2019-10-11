COMEDY

'The Daily Show' Posts The 'Perfect' Phone Number For A Good Time With The 'President'

"A good friend of mine ... said he heard about it ... said it was a perfect call. In fact. A lot of people are telling me it was great."

The Daily Show” tweeted a phone number on Thursday, clearly urging followers to give it a ring.

Here’s a hint: The voice sounds very familiar and boasts about a “perfect” phone call — and Ukraine.

Need more encouragement? “The Daily Show” touts: “Jealous of the Ukrainian president’s ‘perfect call’ with Trump? You, too, can have a perfect call with the president. Call ‘The Daily Show’s’ Donald J. Trump Perfect Call Hotline: +1 (954) 44-TRUMP. The president is standing by…”

For the Spanish version ... oh, nevermind.

