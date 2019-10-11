'The Daily Show' Posts The 'Perfect' Phone Number For A Good Time With The 'President'

“The Daily Show” tweeted a phone number on Thursday, clearly urging followers to give it a ring.
Here’s a hint: The voice sounds very familiar and boasts about a “perfect” phone call — and Ukraine.
Need more encouragement? “The Daily Show” touts: “Jealous of the Ukrainian president’s ‘perfect call’ with Trump? You, too, can have a perfect call with the president. Call ‘The Daily Show’s’ Donald J. Trump Perfect Call Hotline: +1 (954) 44-TRUMP. The president is standing by…”
For the Spanish version ... oh, nevermind.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.