Trump's Rambling Jan. 6 Call Interrupted By Chicken Head With 'Fart Noises' Sign

Former President Donald Trump called in to a rally in support of Jan. 6 rioters that was held outside the Washington D.C. jail on Tuesday, attacked the police for defending the U.S. Capitol and indicated support for the insurrectionists.

Then things took a turn for the weird.

As Trump spoke in support of Ashli Babbitt ― the rioter who police shot and killed as she tried to bust into the Speaker’s Lobby while lawmakers fled the assault ― a protester in a chicken mask turned up carrying a sign that said: “fart noises.”

Those who were there in support of Babbitt and other Jan. 6 rioters attempted to block the chicken man with their flags, including a one-sided flag that may have been some kind of towel.

The chicken man, however, kept moving behind them, ensuring his “fart noises” sign repeatedly popped up in the footage.

The surreal scene was captured from several angles:

Trump today called in to a gathering outside the DC jail with Ashli Babbitt’s mother. A minor scuffle ensued when a protester showed up with a “Fart Noises” sign as he was speaking: “It’s a terrible thing to a lot of people who have been treated very unfairly. We love Ashli.” pic.twitter.com/5v0z8xTA9Y — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022

Trump has called the #j6 supporters outside of the D.C. Jail.



The crowd of fewer than 10 people seems to have a counter.#Convoywatch #TrumpCoupAttempt pic.twitter.com/I8SOC1E3bC — The Mayor McCheese (@tMayor_McCheese) September 13, 2022

BREAKING VIDEO: Former President Trump spoke tonight on the phone to Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, as she rallied for January 6 defendants outside DC jail.



"We're with you. We're working with a lot of different people on this," Trump said. "We can't let this happen." pic.twitter.com/os0MZnMwUv — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 13, 2022

Trump has repeatedly indicated support for those who took part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results and keep him in power despite losing.

“I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run, and if I win,” Trump said earlier this month. “I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons... and I mean full pardons with an apology.”

In the new footage, Trump called the officer who shot Babbitt “a disgrace” and renewed his vow to work in favor of the insurrectionists.