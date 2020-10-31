President Donald Trump’s attempts at positioning himself as a religious man are roundly debunked in a new ad from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

The 2-minute spot released Friday, titled “Trump’s Deadly Sins,” shows how the president has repeatedly failed to adhere to the Ten Commandments.

“Trump’s connection with religion is like his connection with reality — it is nonexistent and he assaults it every day,” the PAC wrote on its website.

Check out the ad here:

In its first 12 hours online, the video was seen on Twitter more than 700,000 times. It’s unclear if it will air on television.

Many of the anti-Trump ads released by the progressive group ― which was founded by attorney Ben Meiselas and his brothers earlier this year ― have gone viral in recent weeks. But the effect that the online clips, and those released by other political groups, have on persuading swing voters is debatable.

Republican Voters Against Trump, meanwhile, closed its campaign to defeat the president with this video of Republican voters endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden:

The RVAT Closing Ad



Countless Republicans are putting country over party & voting for the candidate of character – @JoeBiden.



Thank you to all Republicans who've united against Trump, it's been an honor amplifying your voices.



Airing on TV in swing states this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rTl4hbZwkq — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) October 29, 2020