CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Thursday called out President Donald Trump’s “bombardment of dishonesty” during his second and final presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Trump was “better behaved tonight but he lied more,” Dale told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer in a post-debate analysis.
Dale noted how Trump has trotted out the same lies and falsehoods at his recent campaign rallies. They covered subjects “big and small,” the journalist noted. “Important stuff like the coronavirus pandemic, about Biden’s policies, about his own record, about Democrats’ record.”
“It was just on and on,” said Dale.
“Biden was imperfect,” he said. “There were at least a few false, misleading or lacking in context claims from him. But for a fact-checker, you’re kind of sitting there with Biden occasionally you’re like ‘oh that’s wrong.’”
“With Trump you’re like that ‘I Love Lucy’ episode in the chocolate factory, you don’t know which one to pick up because there’s so much,” he said. “And so again with this president we just see a constant barrage, incessantly, of false or misleading stuff.”
Check out Dale’s full analysis here:
Mehdi Hasan, meanwhile, the host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, listed “the top 10 whoppers” that Trump told:
And MSNBC’s Ari Melber debunked the false claims that Trump made in the debate about COVID-19:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place