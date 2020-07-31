Donald Trump’s critics dismissed his idea of delaying the 2020 election as nothing more than a distraction ― and then pointed out what the president was likely trying to hide with the stunt.
Trump on Thursday tweeted about delaying the vote in November, touting unfounded claims about mail-in voter fraud.
Senators, former government officials, cable news hosts and others explained how Trump has no such power to delay the election.
They also named what Trump was trying to divert attention from ― his administration’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting cratering of the U.S. economy, which experienced its worst drop on record in the second quarter of 2020.
At least 150,000 people in the United States have now died from COVID-19.
“Don’t waste time on this Trump ploy to distract from terrible economy+COVID numbers,” warned Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under former President Barack Obama.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo, meanwhile, urged viewers to “pay no mind to the president’s ‘delay the election’ flash-bangs to disorient you.”
Republicans in Congress also described the idea as unconstitutional.
