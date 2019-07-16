President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his hate-filled attacks on a group of Democratic congresswomen of color, falsely accusing them of being “pro-terrorist” and “anti-USA.”

Trump, who on Sunday launched his racist tirade, fired off three fresh tweets apparently aimed at freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.). Omar and Tlaib last year became the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

″The Democratic Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate,” wrote Trump, who also has falsely accused former President Barack Obama of founding the so-called Islamic State and who propelled the racist birther movement against him.

“Horrible, anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public ... shouting of the F...word, among many other terrible things,” the president continued. “Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said?”

Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar and Tlaib ― known as “the Squad” on Capitol Hill ― have made headlines in recent months for butting heads with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), calling for Trump’s impeachment, and questioning America’s relationship with Israel.

Trump unleashed a racist rant against the lawmakers on Sunday, telling them to “go back” to other countries. Omar, who is black, immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia with her family in 1995. Pressley, who is black; Ocasio-Cortez, who is Latina; and Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, were born in the U.S.

Democrats were quick to deride the tweets as racist and unacceptable. Congressional Republicans have been mostly silent about the president’s bigoted remarks, save for a few exceptions.

Though Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and other Trump loyalists have steadfastly denied that the tweets were racist, some GOP lawmakers have issued a rare rebuke of the president. Asked Monday whether she believes Trump’s “go back” comments were racist, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said yes.

“The Squad” held a press conference Monday to address Trump’s remarks, calling his “go back” home tweet “blatantly racist” and “the agenda of white nationalists.”

“We love all people in this country, and that’s why we believe health care is a human right,” Ocasio-Cortez said Monday. “We love all children in this country, and because we do, that’s why we fight for all children through college.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries.

Trump’s vitriolic tweets on Tuesday feigning outrage over what he claimed were “vile” and “disgusting” comments drew attention to other offensive remarks he has made in recent years.

“Hey Mr. President, remember when you bragged about sexually assaulting women, talking about feeling their breasts and genitals, because ‘when you’re a star they let you do it?’” Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter, referring to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that prompted bipartisan backlash against him ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including most recently author E. Jean Carroll, claimed his remarks bragging about groping women were simply “locker room talk.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.