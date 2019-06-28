All 10 candidates who took part in the second Democratic 2020 debate agreed on Thursday that the U.S. should provide health care to undocumented immigrants. And President Donald Trump was not happy about it.

Trump, who is currently in Japan for the G20 summit, fired off this tweet in response:

During the debate, candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said: “Our country is healthier when everybody is healthier.”

Buttigieg also noted how undocumented immigrants “pay sales taxes, they pay property taxes directly or indirectly.”

“This is not about a handout,” he said. “This is an insurance program and we do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.”

