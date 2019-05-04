Donald Trump went on yet another wild retweet rampage Saturday morning.

The president lashed out on Twitter at the de-platforming earlier this week of a number of far-right extremists by Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram.

He also attacked the media, shared a tweet with an Islamophobic caption and promoted a Trump Organization-owned golf course.

Trump began the spree at 9 a.m. when he shared a video from far-right conspiracy-monger Alex Jones’ Infowars website, which itself has been banned or suspended from several social media platforms.

So great to watch this! https://t.co/pYoiLjM0pz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

“So great to watch this!” Trump captioned the clip which contained the Infowars logo in a corner. It featured people praising him and his administration.

Trump then retweeted seven posts from people criticizing the de-platforming of far-right “personalities.” Facebook and Instagram announced Thursday it had banned Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, white nationalist Paul Nehlen and Infowars contributor Paul Joseph Watson.

Trump retweeted two posts from Watson’s account on Saturday morning.

Nation of Islam leader and known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan was also de-platformed by Facebook and Instagram this week.

The retweet swarm is the same tactic that Trump deployed Wednesday when he hit out at the International Association of Fire Fighters’ endorsement of Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump also shared Saturday a tweet from his son, Eric Trump, promoting the Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia and another post with a video captioned: “The ‘elite’ proclaim America must submit to Islam or else!!!”

He retweeted that particular claim about Islam less than two months after the Christchurch, New Zealand, terror attack in which an alleged white supremacist gunman claimed he shot up two mosques and left 50 people dead because he wanted to fight Muslim “invaders.”

Trump’s final early-morning tweet was a rant against the “Radical Left Wing Media” regarding its coverage of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion. He demanded an apology.

When will the Radical Left Wing Media apologize to me for knowingly getting the Russia Collusion Delusion story so wrong? The real story is about to happen! Why is @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @CNN, @MSNBC allowed to be on Twitter & Facebook. Much of what they do is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., similarly railed against Facebook’s de-platforming of the far-right users on Friday as he tweeted the unfounded claim that Facebook and “Big Tech monopoly men” are censoring and silencing conservatives.

The purposeful & calculated silencing of conservatives by @facebook & the rest of the Big Tech monopoly men should terrify everyone.



It appears they’re taking their censorship campaign to the next level.



Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you? We must fight back. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 3, 2019

The president on Friday claimed he was “continuing to monitor” what he described as “the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms.”