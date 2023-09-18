What's Hot

Trump To Head To Detroit, Eyeing Opportunity In Autoworkers Strike

The former president argues that Joe Biden's support for the transition to electric vehicles has hurt union autoworkers.
Daniel Marans
Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Detroit with some 500 unionized workers on Sept. 27, instead of joining the second GOP presidential debate in California, according to a Monday report in The New York Times.

The move is part of Trump’s attempt to seize on the United Auto Workers’ historic strike to peel autoworkers away from President Joe Biden.

Trump argues that Biden’s policies subsidizing a transition from vehicles with internal combustion engines to electric vehicles are an existential threat to autoworkers’ jobs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

