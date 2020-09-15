President Donald Trump received a blunt reality check from Twitter users following his latest dismissal of scientific evidence about the climate crisis.

Wade Crowfoot, California’s Secretary of Natural Resources, warned the president during a roundtable Monday on the wildfires engulfing the state about record-breaking temperatures and said “we’re not going to succeed” if we “ignore the science and put our heads in the sand.”

“It’ll start getting cooler,” Trump flippantly responded.

“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot told the president.

Trump, after smirking, replied: “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

Check out Trump’s comments here:

"We've had temperatures explode this summer... If we ignore the science and put our heads in the sand, we're not going to succeed."



Trump: "It'll start getting cooler, you just watch.



"I wish science agreed with you."



Trump: "I don't think science knows, actually." pic.twitter.com/l0xUJrbm6j — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 14, 2020

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the science on climate change, calling it “bullshit” and a “hoax” spread by the Chinese government. A vast majority of the world’s scientists disagree with the president’s assessment.

Crowfoot repeated his assertion to the president on Twitter:

Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit back with two words:

As did many other users, including the actors Mark Hamill and Ken Jeong, as the #scienceknows hashtag trended:

Now @realDonaldTrump is giving #climatechange the COVID-19 treatment. “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”



How'd that work out for us last time? #ScienceKnows https://t.co/Z1uBKZ3qlt — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 14, 2020

“I don’t think science knows” A dangerous, and ridiculously ignorant, statement meant solely for his base, who will believe anything he says, no matter how insane.#ScienceKnows pic.twitter.com/UicOqxeTXJ — NikkiM (@Tinker_Bell_04) September 15, 2020

Trump only believes scientists with Noble Awards. #trumpfailed #ScienceKnows — Adam Thompson (@AdamThompson48) September 14, 2020

I can’t believe we’re still debating this. Actually I can #ScienceKnows pic.twitter.com/1lH6Pt7gJS — Snarky 🍋 Twin (@SnarkyTwin) September 14, 2020

Excuse my language, but Jesus Fucking Christ he's going to get us all killed. https://t.co/mu24zbMJUK — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 14, 2020

ignorant and arrogant is such a fine combo for @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/5uYo0PnVcm — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 14, 2020

People are dying.

The air is full of ash.

The sky is orange.

Homes are on fire.

Forests are burning.

And Donald Trump keeps lying.



Donald Trump: Too many lies for too long. https://t.co/u2keGb4SJz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 14, 2020

It'll start to get cooler, over the next six months. Then, it'll start to get warmer.



Below the Equator, the opposite.



You just watch.#ClimateChange #ScienceKnows https://t.co/tX5V2YuIkU — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) September 15, 2020

My father-in-law is a PhD Atmospheric Chemist studying climate change for decades...he just confirmed “Science Knows.” https://t.co/grtucw8Ova — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) September 15, 2020

My G-D! What an Imbecile! Here he is Ladies and Gents: The leader of our United States who doesn’t believe in science! #NotMyPresident #TrumpDoesntCare #ScienceKnows https://t.co/nvgRj4GCnm — Alissa Stahler (@Songbyrde) September 14, 2020

Just waiting for the Woodward tape when Trump says the human race will be extinct in 10 years. https://t.co/EBVOLmyWsZ — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) September 14, 2020

