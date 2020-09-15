President Donald Trump received a blunt reality check from Twitter users following his latest dismissal of scientific evidence about the climate crisis.
Wade Crowfoot, California’s Secretary of Natural Resources, warned the president during a roundtable Monday on the wildfires engulfing the state about record-breaking temperatures and said “we’re not going to succeed” if we “ignore the science and put our heads in the sand.”
“It’ll start getting cooler,” Trump flippantly responded.
“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot told the president.
Trump, after smirking, replied: “I don’t think science knows, actually.”
Check out Trump’s comments here:
Trump has repeatedly dismissed the science on climate change, calling it “bullshit” and a “hoax” spread by the Chinese government. A vast majority of the world’s scientists disagree with the president’s assessment.
Crowfoot repeated his assertion to the president on Twitter:
Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit back with two words:
As did many other users, including the actors Mark Hamill and Ken Jeong, as the #scienceknows hashtag trended: