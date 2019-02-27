President Donald Trump appears to be doing his level best to distract Americans from the upcoming testimony of his former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Details of what Cohen plans to say in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform emerged late Tuesday, and it was not a good look for the president, who Cohen will reportedly accuse of being “racist” and a “cheat.”
Trump, who is currently in Vietnam ahead of his planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, attempted to draw attention away from Cohen with a series of tweets. He began by praising “thriving” Vietnam and ignored Cohen’s comments about how he escaped the draft during the war:
Trump then threw the focus on former President Barack Obama’s stance on North Korea:
He later retweeted two of his own posts from Tuesday, in which he painted Democrats as baby killers following the Senate’s blocking of a GOP anti-abortion bill.
Trump also retweeted his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump clarifying her position on comments made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) about the minimum wage.
He attacked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) about his misleading claims about fighting in the Vietnam War:
He also tried to cast doubt on Cohen’s character:
Trump then hyped up a reported investment in Michigan:
And called out the “false reporting” on “my intentions with respect to North Korea.”
This is a developing story and will be updated with more of Trump’s distractions as they happen.