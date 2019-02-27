President Donald Trump appears to be doing his level best to distract Americans from the upcoming testimony of his former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Details of what Cohen plans to say in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform emerged late Tuesday, and it was not a good look for the president, who Cohen will reportedly accuse of being “racist” and a “cheat.”

Trump, who is currently in Vietnam ahead of his planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, attempted to draw attention away from Cohen with a series of tweets. He began by praising “thriving” Vietnam and ignored Cohen’s comments about how he escaped the draft during the war:

Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize. The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon - Very Interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

Trump then threw the focus on former President Barack Obama’s stance on North Korea:

The Democrats should stop talking about what I should do with North Korea and ask themselves instead why they didn’t do “it” during eight years of the Obama Administration? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

He later retweeted two of his own posts from Tuesday, in which he painted Democrats as baby killers following the Senate’s blocking of a GOP anti-abortion bill.

Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

....This will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress. If there is one thing we should all agree on, it’s protecting the lives of innocent babies. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

Trump also retweeted his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump clarifying her position on comments made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) about the minimum wage.

No I did not. I support a minimum wage. I do not however believe in a minimum guarantee for people “unwilling to work” which was the question asked of me. https://t.co/NTzw8Bimaj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2019

He attacked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) about his misleading claims about fighting in the Vietnam War:

I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?). His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud - he was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

He also tried to cast doubt on Cohen’s character:

Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

Trump then hyped up a reported investment in Michigan:

Fiat Chrysler will be adding more than 6,500 JOBS in Michigan (Detroit area), doubling its hourly workforce as part of a 4.5 Billion Dollar investment. Thank you Fiat Chrysler. They are all coming back to the USA, it’s where the action is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

And called out the “false reporting” on “my intentions with respect to North Korea.”

All false reporting (guessing) on my intentions with respect to North Korea. Kim Jong Un and I will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse. I believe that China, Russia, Japan & South Korea will be very helpful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019