Twitter Users Drag Trump After He Posts Donation Check To Homeland Security

No one expresses the joy of giving like Donald Trump. Well, maybe “joy” isn’t the word.

On Monday, the president tweeted a picture of a $100,000 check he recently wrote to the Department of Homeland Security — his latest donation to a federal agency, according to The Associated Press.

In the tweet to promote his grand gesture, Trump also took an opportunity to bash the media: “If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” he wrote.

While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA! pic.twitter.com/xqIGUOwh4x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

In 2016, Trump pledged he would not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected. Previously, Trump donated his presidential salary to government agencies like the National Park Service, the Education Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to PolitiFact.

Trump’s charitable activities have come under fire to the point that the Trump Foundation was forced to shut down in December, so it’s no surprise that many Twitter users were skeptical of his motives. Very skeptical.

I'll believe you when I see your 2018 tax return. — thuskey (@thuskey) March 18, 2019

So tell us just how much of OUR Tax Dollars YOU spend every time you go to play a round of golf? At YOUR Golf Clubs. YOUR Businesses. A Hell of a lot more then your yearly Salary in one damn weekend. — ~Ramona~ (@__Ramona__) March 18, 2019

Thanks but I think you’re making a bit more selling rooms to foreign governments who want your ear or charging the government for staying at mar a lago. (Do you actually charge the government to protect your ass while you play golf? #costofgolfcart — Julie Eckhoff (@JulieEckhoff) March 18, 2019

Some people were quick to note that the president stood to benefit from his own generosity.

It's a write off and ends up costing the tax payers more than just his salary. — Clark W Griswold (@ClarkWGriswol15) March 18, 2019

Others simply hated the president’s humblebragging.

What's that smell? Oh yes desperation for attention. No other president would feel the need to make such a spectacle of themselves. It's like the Oval Office is now the big tent of the circus that is your presidency. — jerry getson (@jerry_getson) March 18, 2019

What an amazing man you are! And so humble! Thanks for announcing your "generosity" for all to see, and for selflessly patting yourself on the back. Oh, by the way, your last 4 visits to Mar-a-Lago cost the taxpayer $3.4 million each trip. — Mike D'Adamo (@mikedadamo) March 18, 2019

Some people didn’t think the check was real.

And the water mark says void on it in several places. Nice facsimile though Trumpster 😂 FAKE CHECK — Cowboy 🤠 (@tonyg1972) March 18, 2019

Others felt the president was making a big mistake.

I can make the same pic on my phone.. As a "president" u wouldn't risk giving anyone this info because of the possibility of hackers getting info... Ijs... Food for thought. — SevynDelgado (@DelgadoSevyn) March 18, 2019

One person also posted a check signed by the president, but it was to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, not Homeland Security.