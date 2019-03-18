Twitter Users Drag Trump After He Posts Donation Check To Homeland Security

No one expresses the joy of giving like Donald Trump. Well, maybe “joy” isn’t the word.
On Monday, the president tweeted a picture of a $100,000 check he recently wrote to the Department of Homeland Security — his latest donation to a federal agency, according to The Associated Press.
In the tweet to promote his grand gesture, Trump also took an opportunity to bash the media: “If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” he wrote.
In 2016, Trump pledged he would not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected. Previously, Trump donated his presidential salary to government agencies like the National Park Service, the Education Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to PolitiFact.
Trump’s charitable activities have come under fire to the point that the Trump Foundation was forced to shut down in December, so it’s no surprise that many Twitter users were skeptical of his motives. Very skeptical.
Some people were quick to note that the president stood to benefit from his own generosity.
Others simply hated the president’s humblebragging.
Some people didn’t think the check was real.
Others felt the president was making a big mistake.
One person also posted a check signed by the president, but it was to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, not Homeland Security.