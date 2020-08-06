Donald Trump’s donors are cautioned against becoming the president’s “next con” in a new attack ad from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

The narrator of the spot released Wednesday notes how Trump’s 2020 campaign is repeatedly “begging you for money” despite times being “tough” amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting cratering economy.

The voice-over then explains where some of the money raised for Trump’s reelection bid has allegedly been spent — from the $40 million reportedly paid to companies belonging to ousted campaign manager Brad Parscale to the reported payments to the partners of Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric.

Check out the ad here:

Attorney Ben Meiselas set up the progressive PAC with his two brothers, video editor Brett and marketing supervisor Jordan, earlier this year in a bid to motivate Democrats and influence swing voters ahead of the 2020 election, per Deadline.

Anti-Trump spots released by the siblings and Republican groups such as The Lincoln Project, Republicans for the Rule of Law and Republican Voters Against Trump have in recent months racked up millions of combined views on social media. Some have even prompted a response and drawn ire from Trump.

But it’s unknown how effective the spots are at convincing people to vote one way or another. It’s also unclear if this latest ad will air on television.

Previous MeidasTouch ads have exposed the hypocrisy of the president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, hammered Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner over his shortcomings, and turned Donald Trump Jr.’s attack on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden back on the president’s son.

The group’s most viewed video on YouTube to date is this attack on Trump and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. As of Thursday morning, it had been seen more than 2 million times:

