What's Hot

Putin Tells Red Square Parade: 'Real War' Has Been Unleashed On Russia

These Elegant Flower Arrangements Will Impress The Pickiest Of Mothers

43 Dresses That’ll Let Your Legs Breathe After A Long Winter Of Tights And Pants

23 U.S. Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

MSNBC's Joy Reid Rips Republicans On Gun Violence: ‘A Suicide Pact’

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins Says Gay Slur On Air, Then Calls It 'Abhorrent'

'We Could Screw This Up': Mitch McConnell Gives Republicans 2024 Warning

Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Ended Relationship, Evicted Her Through ‘Trickery’

Soldier To Be Sentenced For Murder In Texas Protest Shooting As Gov. Seeks To Pardon Him

Women’s Running Race Accused Of Sexism Over Prize

Louisiana Man Allegedly Shoots 14-Year-Old Girl Playing Hide-And-Seek On His Property

Judge Bars Trump From Sharing Evidence In Hush Money Case Online

U.S. NewsDonald TrumpRapeE. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump Responds To E. Jean Carroll Rape Verdict

Trump refused to testify at the trial, then falsely claimed he was “not allowed to speak or defend” himself.
Ryan Grenoble

National Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to the verdict in a rape trial brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll ― telling his Truth Social followers “THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE.”

After just three hours of deliberations, the jury of six men and three women found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, and awarded her $5 million in damages.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” Trump subsequently posted. “THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Carroll was able to sue under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual abuse survivors a one-time chance to file civil suits in spite of any relevant statutes of limitations.

Carroll maintains that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York City in the mid-1990s, an allegation Trump denies.

Trump refused to testify at the trial, then falsely claimed he was “not allowed to speak or defend” himself, and described his own decision not to speak as “unconstitutional silencing.”

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

Go To Homepage
Ryan Grenoble - National Reporter, HuffPost

National Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community