President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he’d been “sailing to an easy election” victory before the coronavirus pandemic struck, despite trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the polls well before the public health crisis began.

Trump bragged to supporters at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that the 2020 election “was going to be so easy.”

“I probably would’ve not been here tonight,” the president continued. “I would’ve said, ‘No we don’t have to bother.’ Now we have to work against a guy that doesn’t know where he is. I can’t believe it.”

Trump also pondered whether China, from where COVID-19 is believed to have originated, had on purpose spread the contagion that has now killed more than 190,000 people in the U.S. He offered no evidence to back up his suggestion.

Check out Trump’s comments here:

Trump has faced widespread criticism for his administration’s handling of the pandemic, which he has claimed deserves “very high marks.”

He has repeatedly downplayed the risks posed by COVID-19, touted unproven treatments and sent mixed messages on measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks.

Critics on Twitter accused the president of showing contempt for his supporters with his latest comment about possibly not showing up for them:

His obvious contempt for his own supporters is staggering. — Bret McGraw (@b1tmcgraw) September 9, 2020

Way to make your supporters feel valued ...



This #MAGA is what you mean to Trump, if he isn't desperate for your vote then he isn't interested in you — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) September 8, 2020

I love when he just says the quiet parts out loud and they are so clueless that they cheer anyway.

He's admitting he doesn't care about being there, doing anything for them, working hard for them, doesn't even want to be near them.

Right over their heads.... — Sunshine Daydream (@karma_daydream) September 9, 2020

So....if I were winning, I wouldn’t be here pandering to you fools. But here I am so go vote for me. — Trubble07 (@Trubble07) September 9, 2020

