Trump On Virginia: 'That State's Going To Go Republican Pretty Soon'

President Donald Trump criticized Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a campaign rally Monday in El Paso, Texas.

“I like him. Keeps us out of the papers,” Trump told the crowd, referring to the Democratic governor who has been embroiled in a scandal over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Trump poked fun at a recent news conference in which Northam, who had admitted to wearing blackface once when imitating Michael Jackson, appeared poised to do the moonwalk when a reporter asked if he still could.

“This would not have been a good scene,” Trump said. “His wife saved him.”

The conversation on Northam took a sharp turn when the president talked about the governor’s support for late-term abortion, with Trump using harsh language to inaccurately describe the procedure.

“The governor stated he would even allow a newborn baby to come out into the world, and then talk to the mother and talk to the father, and then execute the baby,” he said. “Millions of innocent beautiful babies are counting on us to protect them.” Northam, a pediatric neurologist, had once described the medical process of a late-term abortion in the wake of a Virginia bill that would loosen abortion restrictions.