Great Moments In Presidential Speeches:



FDR: "We have nothing to fear, but fear itself."



JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country."



Donald Trump: "They stole the electron."



(This Tweet brought via the old David Letterman show) https://t.co/590S9BFOzz pic.twitter.com/1LZxNUXYs5