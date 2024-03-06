Donald Trump Reportedly Met With Elon Musk Amid Need For ‘Cash Infusion’

Donald Trump met with multibillionaire Elon Musk on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, and hopes to see him again privately while the GOP front-runner is “urgently seeking a cash infusion” for his campaign, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
The criminally indicted ex-president got together with the controversial X owner and a few Republican donors, unnamed sources told the newspaper. Trump has talked up Musk to his allies despite their conflicted relationship. The candidate needs to “shore up his finances” for his race against President Joe Biden, the Times noted.
The penalties against Trump in the business fraud case and E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial add up to hundreds of millions of dollars and may add pressure on Trump to fill his coffers.
Musk angered Trump by admitting he voted for Biden in 2020, but his recent posts on X have attacked the president and his administration. On Tuesday, Musk accused the administration of “treason” and “importing voters” into the border crisis while setting the stage for an attack “far worse than 9/11.” Those who have talked to Musk confirm he wants Biden to lose but “it’s not yet clear” whether he intends to donate to Trump’s campaign, the Times wrote.
Trump and Musk did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.