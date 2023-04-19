What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpTwitterFox News

Donald Trump Throws Hissy Fit Over Elon Musk Revelation

The former president issued the most petulant response to the Twitter billionaire's admission to Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump raged after Elon Musk revealed he voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The former president claimed Twitter’s billionaire owner told him he’d voted for him, then petulantly said he actually “didn’t care” either way.

“I didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” Musk told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday. “I actually voted for Biden. I’m not saying I’m a huge fan of Biden, since that would probably be inaccurate. But, you know, we have difficult choices to make in these presidential elections.”

Musk said he’d prefer “just a normal person as president, a normal person with common sense and whose values are smack in the middle of the country.”

Trump appeared to be not best pleased.

“I don’t believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares?”

“Elon is just trying to make friends with the absolutely horrible Biden Administration because of all the government subsidies he gets, and all the permits he needs,” Trump raged.

Truth Social
