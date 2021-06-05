POLITICS

Donald Trump's Extended Facebook Ban Gets The Treatment On Twitter

"He would be raging about this on his blog, if he had not banned himself from posting on his blog," one critic mocked the ex-president.

Twitter users taunted ex-President Donald Trump over the continuation of his ban from Facebook on Friday.

Trump will remain prohibited from posting on Facebook until at least the second anniversary of his booting for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the platform announced. It will then review the suspension.

Trump railed against the decision, calling it “abuse.”

At least he still has his “communications platform” to release his screeds.

But while some people suggested Trump should have been banned for longer (or even permanently axed from the website as he has been from Twitter), others rejoiced at the temporary reprieve from his divisive posts:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Facebook