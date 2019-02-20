MEDIA

Donald Trump Bashes Washington Post Fact Checker, Gets Fact-Checked Back

The president's attack on the newspaper's fact-checking column backfired.

President Donald Trump’s baseless attack on The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column backfired on Tuesday.

Trump claimed the column ― which grades falsehoods in politics with “Pinocchios” ― is “only for the Democrats.” He also called it a “Fake Fact Checker!”

But Post journalist Glenn Kessler, who runs the column, highlighted how Trump himself has previously cited its work when it called out untruths from Democrats:

Kessler noted this example:

Trump also cited the column to attack former President Barack Obama during his time in office:

The column in January revealed how Trump had told 8,158 misleading or false statements during his first two years in office.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump The Washington Post
CONVERSATIONS