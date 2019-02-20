President Donald Trump’s baseless attack on The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column backfired on Tuesday.
Trump claimed the column ― which grades falsehoods in politics with “Pinocchios” ― is “only for the Democrats.” He also called it a “Fake Fact Checker!”
But Post journalist Glenn Kessler, who runs the column, highlighted how Trump himself has previously cited its work when it called out untruths from Democrats:
Kessler noted this example:
Trump also cited the column to attack former President Barack Obama during his time in office:
The column in January revealed how Trump had told 8,158 misleading or false statements during his first two years in office.