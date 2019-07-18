Unearthed Video Shows Trump Bragging About Open-Mouth Kiss On TV Host

A newly resurfaced video from 1992 shows Donald Trump admitting to forcefully kissing NBC talk show host Faith Daniels without her consent when her husband’s back was turned, bragging: “It was so open and nice.”

He made the remarks during an appearance on Daniels’ “A Closer Look” program, which Trump said he agreed to appear on because of his misbehavior at a New York City charity event.

“You kissed me on the lips in front of the paparazzi,” Daniels told him in front of a live studio audience, “and I said, ‘That’ll cost you. I’m booking you on the show.’”

“Her husband is a handsome devil, I’ll tell you,” Trump said. “He’s a good guy. But I think he had his back turned at the time.”

The video goes on to show Trump, then newly single after his divorce from Ivana, complimenting Daniels on her physique after she asked who he’d like to date next.

“I think my choice might be you,” he said. “Look at the legs on her. Boy, oh boy. Could be you.”

“I’d prefer a beautiful woman to a non-beautiful woman,” he continues, “and I know that’s discriminatory. I know people say, ‘How horrible. He’s a horrible human being to say that.’ But I tell you what, men, raise your hands. Does anyone disagree with me?”

At one point, Daniels asks him if he would ever consider a run for president, but Trump says likely no, because of his controversial relationship with women.

“I mean, I’m so controversial. I love beautiful women. I love going out with beautiful women, and I love women in general. And people would say, ‘Oh, that’s a horrible thing,’” he said.

Trump’s relationship with women has indeed been a torn in his side. Multiple women have accused him of sexual assault or harassment over the years, including kissing and groping them without their consent.

In now-famously recorded comments that Trump made in 2005, he bragged about forcing himself on a married woman in Palm Beach, Florida, and said that when he sees a beautiful woman, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

Ron Galella via Getty Images Donald Trump kisses Faith Daniels at the Fifth Annual Gourmet Gala March of Dimes Benefit in 1992 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he said. “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Daniels did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

His appearance on “A Closer Look” included NBC footage taken at a party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, also in 1992. This video made news earlier this week because it shows since-convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attending the event and talking and joking with Trump as women dance in the room.

Trump, in an effort to distance himself from Epstein after the billionaire financier was charged with child sex trafficking﻿, told reporters earlier this month that he never liked the guy, despite what the video shows.