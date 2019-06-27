The clip begins with moderators Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow cutting to commercials so the issue can be fixed. The screen then goes blank before Trump emerges through the haze to the sound of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”

The video appears to have emanated from the same pro-Trump meme creator who released a similarly strange video last week that showed Trump as president forever. Trump shared that video first on Friday and again on Wednesday night.

Multiple reporters noted how Trump tweeted the new clip on Thursday morning, just minutes before Air Force One touched down in Osaka, Japan, ahead of his attendance at the G-20 summit, where issues including North Korea and Iran will be on the table.

President Trump is facing several major foreign policy challenges that will loom large here at the G20 in Osaka Japan (Iran, China, Russia, North Korea).



But his attention is focused on politics back home-the below tweet coming just minutes before Air Force One touched down. https://t.co/uFSYBrnaXQ — Karen Travers (@karentravers) June 27, 2019

Trump had earlier called the debate “BORING!”

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

And he ripped NBC and MSNBC, saying they “should be ashamed of themselves” about the technical issue:

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019