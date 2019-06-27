President Donald Trump mocked a technical glitch that interrupted Wednesday’s first Democratic 2020 presidential debate by sharing a strange video to Twitter.
The clip begins with moderators Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow cutting to commercials so the issue can be fixed. The screen then goes blank before Trump emerges through the haze to the sound of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”
The video appears to have emanated from the same pro-Trump meme creator who released a similarly strange video last week that showed Trump as president forever. Trump shared that video first on Friday and again on Wednesday night.
Multiple reporters noted how Trump tweeted the new clip on Thursday morning, just minutes before Air Force One touched down in Osaka, Japan, ahead of his attendance at the G-20 summit, where issues including North Korea and Iran will be on the table.
Trump had earlier called the debate “BORING!”
And he ripped NBC and MSNBC, saying they “should be ashamed of themselves” about the technical issue: