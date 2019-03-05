Trump Is Now Averaging Nearly 22 False Or Misleading Claims A Day: Report

President Donald Trump’s habit of spreading misinformation is worsening, eroding his already minimal relationship with facts, according to a new Washington Post analysis.

The newspaper’s Fact Checker database shows Trump’s record of false or misleading claims has topped 9,000 since Inauguration Day. This year’s average of almost 22 per day surpasses his 16.5-per-day average in 2018, and dwarfs his first-year record of nearly six per day.

Trump gave a powerful boost to his average by dishing out more than 100 fishy statements during his two-hour Political Conservative Action Convention speech on Saturday. Among other things, he touted inflated data related to immigration and job creation, smeared special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team, claimed the Green New Deal “would end air travel” and mischaracterized the visa lottery program.

But Trump’s record had been deteriorating even before that fusillade of falsehoods. His deceptive claims rose sharply in the months leading up to the 2018 midterm elections and have continued to rise steadily, according to the Post.

The president’s most repeated unfounded claim, used more than 200 times, is his “Witch Hunt” bashing of the Mueller probe. He rekindled the attack on Sunday via Twitter, alleging “harassment” and presenting himself as “an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal.”