'Losers Of The World': Trump Roasted Over Bizarre Father's Day Rant

Donald Trump is being roundly mocked on social media after the former president attacked “Losers of the world” in a Father’s Day message that seemed especially strange given that he lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes.

Trump on Saturday used Father’s Day to try to sell tickets to his upcoming tour with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, where plenty of seats remain in most facilities, claiming they make excellent gifts for the holiday.

Then, on Sunday, he issued a statement to a right-wing media network wishing a happy Father’s Day “to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world.”

“Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together,” he added.

Trump’s critics on Twitter pounced:

A Father’s Day message that includes the word “RINOS” and the phrase “other losers of the world” makes me think Trump is not spending the day delighting in spending time with his many children and grandchildren — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 20, 2021

It’s nice of Trump to wish a happy Father’s Day to “the other losers.” Glad he’s accepting his new club finally. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 20, 2021

thought it was a parody when i saw someone else tweet it https://t.co/vjbT0Fmatn — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 20, 2021

Such inspirational words from the biggest loser of all. pic.twitter.com/UbY06sm0LB — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 20, 2021

Trump INCAPABLE of wishing a simple Father's Day message



‘Losers of the world'



"Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world.”#MOGhttps://t.co/6dndzyGeqo — Michael O'Grady (@mog7546) June 20, 2021

This explains a *lot* about his kids. https://t.co/W9ptu0VglO — Sharon Smith 🔥⚒️ 👩‍🏭 (@SmithingChick) June 21, 2021

Every day he's not president is a gift https://t.co/kJKDLBc8CK — Mask it up. 🇺🇸 (@Disasterdude_VT) June 21, 2021