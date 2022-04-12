Fiona Hill: U.S. Capitol Riot Was Trump's Attempt At 'Pulling A Putin'

Former National Security Council officer Fiona Hill criticized her former boss, Donald Trump, in a scathing interview on Monday and said he yearned to stay in power like the strongmen he admired.

“The domestic political errands, the way Trump had privatized foreign policy for his own purposes. It was this narrow goal: his desire to stay in power, irrespective of what other people wanted,” Hill told The New York Times Magazine.

Hill said the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was Trump’s attempt at “pulling a Putin.”

“I saw the thread,” she said. “The thread connecting the Zelenskyy phone call to Jan. 6. And I remembered how, in 2020, Putin had changed Russia’s Constitution to allow him to stay in power longer. This was Trump pulling a Putin.”

“In the course of his presidency, indeed, Trump would come more to resemble Putin in political practice and predilection than he resembled any of his recent American presidential predecessors,” Hill said.

