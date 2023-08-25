Trump's First Tweet In Years Is Being Mocked For 1 Truly Awkward Mistake

Donald Trump fired off his first tweet in more than 2 1/2 years on Thursday ― and his critics were quick to mock him over a glaring flaw in the message.
The former president posted his mug shot after his arrest in Georgia along with the phrase “NEVER SURRENDER!”
It was his first message since January 2021, when he was banned from the platform for incitement of violence, which has since been reversed by new owner Elon Musk.
Trump posted the same “NEVER SURRENDER!” message on his Truth Social platform.
But as observers noted, “surrender” is exactly what he had just done: He surrendered to authorities in Fulton County to be processed, photographed and released on bond in his election interference case.
Trump’s critics on X, aka Twitter, stepped in with a fact-check: