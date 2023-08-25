Trump's First Tweet In Years Is Being Mocked For 1 Truly Awkward Mistake

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump fired off his first tweet in more than 2 1/2 years on Thursday ― and his critics were quick to mock him over a glaring flaw in the message.

The former president posted his mug shot after his arrest in Georgia along with the phrase “NEVER SURRENDER!”

It was his first message since January 2021, when he was banned from the platform for incitement of violence, which has since been reversed by new owner Elon Musk.

Trump posted the same “NEVER SURRENDER!” message on his Truth Social platform.

But as observers noted, “surrender” is exactly what he had just done: He surrendered to authorities in Fulton County to be processed, photographed and released on bond in his election interference case.

Trump’s critics on X, aka Twitter, stepped in with a fact-check:

Never surrender … unless you’re surrendering to law enforcement. https://t.co/OXHo6ajeGk — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 25, 2023

The fool is posting his own mugshot. Never surrender, after he just surrendered. pic.twitter.com/41TbqI9vdM — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 25, 2023

Never surrender…except to the Fulton County jail. pic.twitter.com/VHLK48MlZu — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 25, 2023

Never surrender? Christ he surrendered four times already! — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 25, 2023

Never surrender! Except on August 24, 2023. What a clown. pic.twitter.com/zGbgGFpvPV — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 25, 2023

This is a picture of you, surrendering, my guy. https://t.co/RLWNAnLtgK — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 25, 2023

On propaganda app Truth Social, Agolf Twitler posted his own mugshot with “NEVER SURRENDER!” right under it.



He has now surrendered 4 times to avoid being forcibly arrested. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 25, 2023

But... didn't he just surrender? pic.twitter.com/2fB8YXjr71 — I Smoked Elon's Ketamine (@BlackKnight10k) August 25, 2023

Trump is now yelling “never surrender” on social media, after he literally just surrendered himself — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 25, 2023

HOW DOES LITERALLY SURRENDERING MEAN NO SURRENDER https://t.co/3eICGJxFNM — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 25, 2023

Trump: Never surrender.

Also Trump: Hollup I'm going surrender pic.twitter.com/jRu1oNymrB — 🏳️⚧️✊🏾~Babs Johnson~⚛️ (@FemaleTrouble74) August 25, 2023

Screaming NEVER SURRENDER an hour after you literally just surrendered yourself is peak stupid. pic.twitter.com/A9E8jTHdnC — ⚜️ Jax Persists ⚜️ (@LadyJayPersists) August 25, 2023