Trump Orders Flags To Half-Staff To Honor Coronavirus Victims

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered that flags on all federal buildings and national monuments be lowered to half-staff as the Memorial Day weekend begins. The decree is to honor the nearly 95,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

The president made the announcement on Twitter.

I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

The decision to honor victims of the disease marks a change for the president, who previously has not shown much empathy for them, preferring to spend public briefings praising himself and attacking others.

The flags will remain lowered on Memorial Day in order to honor men and women in the military “who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation.”

....On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden supported the president’s decision — with faint praise.

The @JoeBiden campaign responds: “This terrible virus has caused so much pain for so many families across our country, especially after Trump’s response to it fell so short. This is the appropriate decision." via @AndrewBatesNC https://t.co/KblhkO3Zrh — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) May 21, 2020