Legal analysts, attorneys and former prosecutors have all joined the growing chorus of criticism of Donald Trump after the president confessed on national TV that he’d wilfully receive dirt on his 2020 rivals from foreign powers ― and perhaps not inform the FBI about it.
Trump’s astonishing admission in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos was described as “despicable” by Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Shaub, who served under Trump for six months until his resignation in July 2017, last week published an extensive list of bad signs from the Trump administration.
Conservative attorney George Conway, who despite his marriage to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly clashed with Trump and on Wednesday repeated his call for his impeachment, said it proved how Trump was “not fit to hold any office,” either public or private.
Former prosecutor Mimi Rocah laid the blame with the GOP, writing that “Republicans have sanctioned this by their silence.”
And Elie Honig, also a former prosecutor, speculated that “if this isn’t ‘collusion’ then what exactly would collusion be?”
Other experts suggested Trump had just issued “an open invitation to foreign governments to commit crimes” to get him re-elected, demonstrated “how you can have collusion without a conspiracy” and proven how he was “disloyal to the nation.”