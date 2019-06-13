Legal analysts, attorneys and former prosecutors have all joined the growing chorus of criticism of Donald Trump after the president confessed on national TV that he’d wilfully receive dirt on his 2020 rivals from foreign powers ― and perhaps not inform the FBI about it.

Trump’s astonishing admission in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos was described as “despicable” by Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Shaub, who served under Trump for six months until his resignation in July 2017, last week published an extensive list of bad signs from the Trump administration.

Conservative attorney George Conway, who despite his marriage to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly clashed with Trump and on Wednesday repeated his call for his impeachment, said it proved how Trump was “not fit to hold any office,” either public or private.

Not fit to hold any office of public trust. Not fit to hold any position of private trust. Not fit to hold any position that requires him to put someone else’s interests above his own. That’s because, among other things, he’s a pathological narcissist. https://t.co/0Xl5M3Jzqk — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 13, 2019

Former prosecutor Mimi Rocah laid the blame with the GOP, writing that “Republicans have sanctioned this by their silence.”

We’ve gone from “it was about adoptions,” to “no collusion,” to “collusion is just fine.” Republicans have sanctioned this by their silence. And Democrats will be enablers if they don’t take more drastic action now. https://t.co/2NaTjRpyMA — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 12, 2019

And Elie Honig, also a former prosecutor, speculated that “if this isn’t ‘collusion’ then what exactly would collusion be?”

If this isn’t “collusion” then what exactly would collusion be? https://t.co/JXbNaKBixO — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) June 12, 2019

Other experts suggested Trump had just issued “an open invitation to foreign governments to commit crimes” to get him re-elected, demonstrated “how you can have collusion without a conspiracy” and proven how he was “disloyal to the nation.”

This is an open invitation to foreign governments to commit crimes to re-elect Trump. — Matthew Segal (@segalmr) June 12, 2019

At some point there’s just not much left to say about Trump. He’s unfit for office, disloyal to the nation, and violates his oath right in front of us over and over again. You either care enough to do something about it or you don’t. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 12, 2019

If there isn’t an @FBI CI investigation currently underway on Trump there may need to revisit why not?

He just:

1. Undercut our IC

2. Encouraged foreign actors to attack his political rivals

3. Marketed himself as a foreign laundromat and 4. Put a for sale sign on his forehead https://t.co/Ig3h1310ei — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 12, 2019

Trump claims that everyone in Congress accepts aid for foreign adversaries. "Everybody does it" is something I heard many criminal defendants say. It is irrelevant even when it is true, which it isn't in this case. https://t.co/3InxmcRQbc — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 13, 2019

yeah we know, ding dong. You did it in 2016 https://t.co/G9yzdWABXV — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 12, 2019

No one can accuse Trump of learning from his “mistake” or his son’s “mistake” or his son-in-law’s “mistake” or his campaign chairman’s “mistake,” Trump is welcoming, encouraging, virtually calling for foreign interference in 2020. He proves his corrupt intent all day, every day. https://t.co/Rj0L4hlF7S — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 12, 2019

Trump demonstrates how you can have collusion without a conspiracy: Prosecutors might not have enough evidence to prove taking “oppo research” from a hostile foreign power is a full blown conspiracy, but if they want you to win & you take the goods, it sure sounds like collusion. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 12, 2019