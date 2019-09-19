President Donald Trump on Thursday denied having made an “inappropriate” comment to a foreign leader during a phone call, as The Washington Post reported a day earlier.

“Another Fake News story out there ― It never ends!” the president tweeted. “Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!”

Trump, who revealed top-secret information to Russian officials in 2017, questioned whether anybody is “dumb enough” to believe that he would say something “inappropriate” on the phone with a foreign leader.

....Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

The Post reported Wednesday that a U.S. intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint on Aug. 12 with the inspector general for the intelligence community, claiming Trump made a troubling “promise” to a foreign leader, whose name was not disclosed.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson reportedly found the complaint to be credible and considered it a matter of “urgent concern.”

But Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has so far refused to hand it over to Congress, despite House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) demanding to see it, according to the Post.

In a closed-door session before the committee Thursday, Atkinson told lawmakers he was unable to confirm or deny anything about the complaint, The New York Times reported, citing several unnamed sources.

Maguire is scheduled to testify before the committee on Sept. 26.