People with tickets to watch President Donald Trump’s rain-soaked address at his hijacked Fourth of July celebrations in Washington on Thursday were hemmed in by chain-link fences.
It prompted some Twitter users to declare that irony was now dead.
Will Sommer, a reporter for The Daily Beast, shared photos of the fences he said were “keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial” to the social media platform:
Critics suggested the temporary barriers were some kind of metaphor.
The Trump administration has this week come under increasing fire for the way in which undocumented migrants are being detained in federal facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border. The conditions have been described as “appalling.”
