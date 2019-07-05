People with tickets to watch President Donald Trump’s rain-soaked address at his hijacked Fourth of July celebrations in Washington on Thursday were hemmed in by chain-link fences.

It prompted some Twitter users to declare that irony was now dead.

Will Sommer, a reporter for The Daily Beast, shared photos of the fences he said were “keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial” to the social media platform:

There are plenty of fences keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/Vzq15vLw5T — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019

Critics suggested the temporary barriers were some kind of metaphor.

The Trump administration has this week come under increasing fire for the way in which undocumented migrants are being detained in federal facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border. The conditions have been described as “appalling.”

a chain link fence with Trump's face on it barring people from getting near the Lincoln Memorial is ... something https://t.co/2pINJHi8ey — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) July 4, 2019

Fences at the Lincoln Memorial to keep the public away? Irony is dead. — Edwin (@edwinmundt) July 4, 2019

Trump loves a cage. — Maritxu (@dislexicon) July 4, 2019

He can't build a wall at our border, but he's good at building fences on the Mall. https://t.co/yUyhddjl5B — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 4, 2019

Sucks to be on the wrong side of the wall trying to get in, doesn't it?

Ironyhttps://t.co/1i9SNwgI6v — Sunshine Daydream (@kharmabites) July 4, 2019

Nothing symbolizes and celebrates freedom and democracy like chain-link fences separating the ruled from the rulers. Good optics, better sentiment. — James Fatheree (@jwfathereeDC) July 4, 2019

Tired: Mexico will pay for it

Wired: screw it, let’s just fence off the Lincoln Memorial https://t.co/mFzoYb7mda — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 4, 2019

This keeps looking more and more like a private campaign event at an outdoor public monument. https://t.co/X6dYtoADHm — Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) July 4, 2019

Wait, they put shitty chain-link fences across the Reflecting Pool -- in the water?! Nothing screams "American greatness" like obstructing the beauty of that spot with cages he normally uses for prison camps. https://t.co/o24NktS6BG — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 4, 2019

Chain link of fools https://t.co/u6Y6zrCF05 — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) July 4, 2019

Oh cripes, it’s literally a Make America Grate. https://t.co/NvurQSDO30 — (((Steve Mirsky))) (@SteveMirsky) July 4, 2019