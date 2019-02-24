Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Salute To America' Announcement

President Donald Trump on Sunday told Americans can expect a “major fireworks display” during a rally he plans to headline this year to coincide with the annual Fourth of July celebration in Washington, sparking a legion of derisive responses from Twitter users.

“HOLD THE DATE!” the president tweeted, referring to the country’s long-established federal holiday commemorating the approval of the U.S. Declaration of Independence from Great Britain.

Trump vowed his patriotic jubilee, dubbed “A Salute To America,” would be one of the biggest gatherings ever held in the nation’s capital. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” he proclaimed.

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Twitter lit up with responses mocking the president for appearing to take credit for Independence Day; many posts noted that Washington already hosts an annual Fourth of July parade.

Some imagined what the president’s event committee is planning next.

“HOLD THE DATE!” one Twitter user wrote. “We will be having one of the biggest candy giveaways in history on October 31st. It will be called “Halloween” and will be held in every neighborhood. Major pumpkin displays.”

Eeerrr isn't that just Independence Day when everyone celebrates like this anyway? https://t.co/QIgtZ0W6Zr — Sally Biddulph (@SallyBiddulph) February 24, 2019

Deluded DC area man believes he invented 4th of July celebration — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 24, 2019

Until Trump’s tweet this morning, my calendar always jumped right from July 3rd to July 5th. It always felt like something was missing. But I checked my calendar just now, and there it is, the 4th of July! Amazing! There’s no limit to what this guy can accomplish! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 24, 2019

Guys Donald Trump just decreed that this year’s 4th of July may also be referred to as Independence Day.



He’s also got 3 colors in mind for the celebration which he will reveal in a later tweet. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 24, 2019

You mean we should HOLD THE DATE of July 4th?! We always hold that date- perhaps your Russian handlers didn't tell you that 4th of July has long been a big US holiday https://t.co/sFlJ59wZhY — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 24, 2019

A sitting POTUS sent out a ‘save the date’ for Independence Day. https://t.co/SfNMrpeier — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) February 24, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest candy giveaways in history on October 31st. It will be called “Halloween” and will be held in every neighborhood. Major pumpkin displays. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 24, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest religious celebrations in the history of Christianity on Dec. 25th. It will be called “Christmas” and everybody will gets gifts! Thanks to your favorite president, me! https://t.co/iHlYAnRzOh — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 24, 2019