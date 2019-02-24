Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Salute To America' Announcement

President Donald Trump on Sunday told Americans can expect a “major fireworks display” during a rally he plans to headline this year to coincide with the annual Fourth of July celebration in Washington, sparking a legion of derisive responses from Twitter users.
“HOLD THE DATE!” the president tweeted, referring to the country’s long-established federal holiday commemorating the approval of the U.S. Declaration of Independence from Great Britain.
Trump vowed his patriotic jubilee, dubbed “A Salute To America,” would be one of the biggest gatherings ever held in the nation’s capital. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” he proclaimed.
Twitter lit up with responses mocking the president for appearing to take credit for Independence Day; many posts noted that Washington already hosts an annual Fourth of July parade.
Some imagined what the president’s event committee is planning next.
“HOLD THE DATE!” one Twitter user wrote. “We will be having one of the biggest candy giveaways in history on October 31st. It will be called “Halloween” and will be held in every neighborhood. Major pumpkin displays.”
Presidents traditionally have not participated in the July 4th festivities on the National Mall, ensuring that the gatherings have had a nonpartisan tone.