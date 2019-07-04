President Donald Trump is giddy with excitement about his hijacking of the Fourth of July celebrations in Washington D.C., which will on Thursday see warplanes flying overhead and tanks stationed on the streets of the capital.
“It will be the show of a lifetime,” Trump boasted on Twitter Wednesday.
Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019
But not everyone is as enthusiastic as the president about the festivities.
Celebrities, lawmakers and thousands of other folks on Twitter made multiple boycott-themed hashtags trend as they called on people to ignore the event.
Many also suggested other more pressing issues that the multi-million dollar cost of the party could be spent on.
These taxpayer dollars, which should be used for much needed park improvements, are being used for Trump’s vanity propaganda parade. And his donors are getting VIP tickets. Is diverting government funds for his own self-interest and 2020 campaign legal? #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly https://t.co/VwDvp0xs1L— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 3, 2019
In all my years—including several in a war zone during my youth—it's almost invariably the case that males like Trump who play war have never been in a real one.#BoycottTrumpJuly4 #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 3, 2019
"This statement appears to be not quite a direct quotation by Eisenhower, but rather a paraphrasing of the general-turned-president’s position on military parades." Whatever. Just #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly & watch those Twilight Zone marathon ratings SOAR! #TinPotDictatorSaysWhat? pic.twitter.com/3SUc92rdm2— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 3, 2019
Our National Monuments are not for in-kind contributions whenever the president decides to have a campaign rally at taxpayer expense. It's time for Trump to pay up! #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/bGs2bdA5eN— Deb Haaland (@Deb4CongressNM) July 4, 2019
boycott trumps 4th https://t.co/Wl3qmZRdTX— ROSIE (@Rosie) July 2, 2019
He’s demanding big tanks on the mall,— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 2, 2019
For his Fourth of July Big Ass Ball
He wants soldiers, firecrackers,
Flyovers and Fox yakkers
And your taxes to pay for it all!!
#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly @funder pic.twitter.com/pZ8C05BfOu— Shabooty 🎮 (@SHABOOTY) July 3, 2019
Here’s how the National Park Service director should “satisfy President Trump’s request to station tanks or other armored military vehicles on the Mall for his planned July 4th address:” He shouldn’t. If Trump insists on this travesty, resign with honor. https://t.co/LMcY5jDWsK— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 1, 2019
Soooo— Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) July 3, 2019
Flint/other American cities still don’t have clean water.
Our schools are underfunded
Homelessness is on the rise
Police are still killing unarmed black people
Kids are dodging bullets in school
But the president got time/money for tanks? #BoycottTrumpJuly4 pic.twitter.com/dJI8UIagBT
92 million for a 3 hour parade. Our tax dollars. But we can't get kids soap. Or reunite them with their families. Out of cages. This is a darkened shameful time for our country. 92 million, y'all. #BoycottTrumpJuly4 #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW https://t.co/GcN7v4YZfD— themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) July 3, 2019
It's not only the tanks themselves, it's that Trump wanted this in 2017 and 2018 on July 4th, and this year he is getting his way. All the work we did to counter this tyrant in midterms - we have the majority - yet he is doing anything he wants and getting away with everything!— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 2, 2019
Our tax dollars are going to this sham fascist regime parade on the 4 th. ?It’s disgusting .. the most patriotic action we can take is to #BoycottTrumpJuly4 #BoycottTrumps4thJulyFarce— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) July 2, 2019
#BoycottTrumpJuly4— Jenny Halasz (@jennyhalasz) July 3, 2019
I plan to ignore any mention of Trump or his stupid expensive parade tomorrow. I'll donate to RAICES and CharityWater instead. https://t.co/IzboFzzifz
I’m in #WashingtonDC visiting my folks for #July4th like I always do. I have so many memories of watching the #fireworks on the lawn of the National Mall. I refuse to go to watch tanks roll through my beloved hometown that cost the taxpayers 2.5 million plus. #BoycottTrumpJuly4— Tory Shulman (@toryshulman) July 3, 2019
This news is just making me tear up this morning. My visits to U.S. National Parks throughout my life renew my sense of wonder & hope in this country. Do not tune into this selfish spectacle. #BoycottTrumpJuly4 https://t.co/vlz9XHv44R— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) July 3, 2019
This is absolutely ridiculous. Not only did President Trump try to slash funding for the Park Service in his budget, now he’s calling for wasteful spending. It’s the opposite of patriotic. #BoycottTrumpJuly4 https://t.co/UZplzxNuGR— Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) July 3, 2019
This is so wrong. The whole reason we declared our independence was to protest such inequalities! Trump should have his private 4th of July party at his house. https://t.co/TsQDPHdhGq— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 2, 2019
#BoycottTrumpJuly4 #BoycottTrumpJuly4th #BoycottTrump4thofJuly https://t.co/QNUV6eqzpG— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 4, 2019
You shouldn’t be broadcasting one second of his #EgoParade after party 🤬 #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly https://t.co/TJPHdu4E33— Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 4, 2019
GOP is silent as trump Spends millions of our tax dollars to salute himself on July 4th. They are more than complicit. The GOP are co-conspirators. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 3, 2019
He ordered military flyovers for his big speech on the 4th.— John Kirby (@johnfkirby63) July 1, 2019
Now, according to @washingtonpost, Trump is pushing for military tanks on the Mall.
This is not who we are. We should be better than this ... and far above this sort of crass jingoism. https://t.co/pbHnEH8Adk
If the military are so "thrilled" to be used as props for #CadetBoneSpurs July 4th campaign rally, why are top military service chiefs saying they won't attend? Trump would never lie to us, would he? #FundTheShirt #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly #BoycottTrumpJuly4https://t.co/MP0iQswTgR— VoteVets (@votevets) July 3, 2019
Looks like @realDonaldTrump is hard at work preparing for tomorrow's festivities.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/zcHbKsqiMA— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 3, 2019
It’s official. I am NOT celebrating the 4th of July this year. My celebration will be on July 17th when the country FINALLY pays attention & listens to the man himself, Mueller. July 17th will hopefully be our independence from Trump, the worst dictator EVER in American history.— MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) July 1, 2019
I hope no one shows up for this disgraceful abuse of power #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly https://t.co/fnZGJNfGm0— Anne Leader (@anneleaderegval) July 2, 2019
#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly because America doesn't need to stoop to the level of dictatorships to prove it's an amazing country.— Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) July 3, 2019
Dear @GOP:— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 3, 2019
Can you imagine if Obama spent all this money on a needless fascist military display, funneled money from the Parks Department to cover it, & then used it as a way to give kickbacks to the DNC?
Of course you can’t. Your head would explode.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/0MvdsUAk5r
Unless you're handing out John McCain masks, please remember to #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly— Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 3, 2019
Definitely not gonna watch! Tanks in the streets is not it! Reminds me of dictator type governments. The money he diverted to pay for this parade could have been used to help the children living in crisis at the border separated from their mothers. #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/58kwnELGGk— Matrixity (@Matrixity) July 3, 2019
So help me, if it rains tomorrow it's Colin Kaepernick's fault— Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) July 3, 2019
#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/loqBLq9Am2
A military parade with tanks and fighters in Washington D.C. is the soulless rot of a man who owns gold toilets trying to make our country the tacky, vacant sinkhole that the rest of his gaudy life is.#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly in 2019; vote him the hell out in 2020.— JRehling (@JRehling) July 3, 2019
Glad Republicans are focused on the bigger picture. Poverty rate is 12.3% and there are 63,000 structurally deficient roads and bridges but we are spending millions of dollars on Trump’s parade. To love your country you have to love it’s people, all of them #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 3, 2019
