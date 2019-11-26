Colbert on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show” described Trump’s Friday conversation with the hosts of Fox News﻿’ flagship morning show as an “old-fashioned 53-minute conspiracy ramble.”

“For Pete’s sake, it’s eight o’clock in the morning, at least let us get a cup of coffee before you start passing out the crazy pills,” he quipped.

Colbert’s team also imagined Trump calling into a fictional radio show titled “Conspiracy Today.”

“Late Night” host Meyers, meanwhile, summed up the call as a “red-faced lunatic screaming at three terrified captives trapped on a TV set like they’re in a ‘Saw’ movie.”

He also highlighted how Trump barely let the Fox hosts say a word.

“How would Trump even know he was actually talking to anyone?” Meyers asked. “At some point, they should just disconnect his phone and let him think he’s on TV.”

