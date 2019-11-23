COMEDY

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Taunts Donald Trump With 'Fox & Friends' Call Supercut

"When grandpa tells the same stories and you can't get him off the phone," it captioned the montage.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has nailed just how rambling President Donald Trump’s Friday phone call to “Fox & Friends” really was.

Trump repeatedly interrupts the hosts of the Fox News morning show, who often appear to be trying to cut their conversation with the president short, in an almost 2-minute supercut released by Trevor Noah’s team on YouTube.

“When grandpa tells the same stories and you can’t get him off the phone,” the show captioned its mocking montage.

Check out the clip here:

