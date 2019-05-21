Donald Trump Hints At Fox News Conspiracy Theory

Hell hath no fury like President Donald Trump scorned.

Trump on Monday night suggested “something strange” is going on at his favorite cable network Fox News after it hosted a town hall event Sunday with Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

“What’s going on with Fox, by the way? What’s going on there?” Trump asked at a rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

“They’re putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans,” he continued. “Something strange is going on at Fox, folks. Something very strange.”

Trump, who is prone to hinting at and also spreaconspiracy theories, did not elaborate on what that “something strange” could be, however.

Check out the clip here:

Trump also complained about Buttigieg “knocking the hell out of Fox” during the event, which was hosted by Chris Wallace.

Buttigieg had criticized Fox News’ primetime hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, who often repeat white nationalist and pro-Trump talking points.

“Someone’s going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me,” Trump added.

He’d earlier blasted the network on Twitter for “wasting airtime” on his rivals:

Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

....who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance...fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me - I like Mike Wallace better...and Alfred E. Newman will never be President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, earned praise from Fox News senior analyst Brit Hume following the town hall.

Hume called him “the most impressive” candidate “in terms of just raw political talent” in the Democratic field.

Buttigieg is one of the small number of 2020 Democratic contenders to agree to appear on Fox News. Others include Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has refused to hold a town hall on the widely watched network.

“Fox News is a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists,” Warren wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “It’s designed to turn us against each other, risking life & death consequences, to provide cover for the corruption that’s rotting our government and hollowing out our middle class.”