Trump Gripes That Fox News Is 'Doing Nothing' To Get Him Reelected

President Donald Trump complained Thursday that Fox News wasn’t aiding his bid to remain in the White House.

“Many will disagree, but Fox News is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” he tweeted.

The president praised some “GREAT” people at his favored network, but listed several names he considered “garbage,” including anchor Neil Cavuto, who harshly criticized Trump this week for claiming he's taking the unproven and potentially dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the coronavirus.

“This will kill you,” the anchor warned at-risk viewers.

“They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies,” Trump wrote of the Fox News personalities he considered critical. “All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

Trump’s annoyance with Fox News, which he has regarded as an ally and a safe place to give interviews to the likes of Sean Hannity, has been on the uptick recently.

On Monday he lamented that Fox “is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes,” referring to the former Fox News chairman and CEO who stepped down in 2016 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that cost the network tens of millions in lawsuit settlements. (Ailes died in 2017.)

Trump griped earlier this week that the channel had “more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before” and that he was “looking for a new outlet!”

Despite his pique, Fox News has clearly been effective at boosting Trump’s chances in the November election, according to The Washington Post.