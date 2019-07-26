Trump Lashes Out At Fox News For Poll Showing Him Trailing Biden: 'NO WAY'

President Donald Trump on Friday launched yet another attack on Fox News, continuing to turn on the network that once appeared to be his favorite, this time over a poll that showed him lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

The national survey, conducted by the outlet in conjunction with a bipartisan team of pollsters and discussed on “Fox & Friends,” indicated that Biden is leading the pack of Democratic 2020 hopefuls and, in a head-to-head matchup with the president, is ahead by 10 points.

Here's the video. Watch how Hegseth jumps in to shut down the idea that Trump's reelection might be in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/xANjklgIgc — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 26, 2019

Though it is, of course, far too early to predict the outcome of the race, Trump was clearly irked by Fox News’ use of the poll, writing on Twitter that the network is “at it again.”

“So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before ― Proud Warriors!” he said. “Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

Furthering his scrutiny of the network, Trump contended that “there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One.”

....the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Earlier this month, Trump delivered an especially strong rebuke of the network, stating it was “worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN.”

Among his complaints were that it was “loading up” with interviews of Democratic candidates and referencing reporting from The New York Times, both signs the channel “forgot the people” who made it successful.

The rant drew scrutiny from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who likened the president to a dictator in a speech before lawmakers the same week.

“When President Trump can even attack Fox News, because once in a blue moon, it says something he doesn’t like, that shows that he doesn’t really deserve to be president, because a president must protect our liberties whether he’s under fire or not,” he said.

Reacting to another Fox News poll similar to Friday’s, Trump took aim at the network in June, claiming there was “something weird going on” when it showed him trailing Biden.

In a similar instance in May, the president slammed the outlet for “wasting airtime” on a town hall discussion with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another 2020 hopeful.

“Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he tweeted.