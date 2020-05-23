President Donald Trump went after Fox News on Twitter yet again on Friday, this time invoking its late CEO and chairman Roger Ailes.
Trump, in response to a Fox News poll showing him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden nationwide, first suggested the network should “fire their Fake Pollster.”
In a second tweet, Trump said he hoped Ailes — who left the network in 2016 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that cost the network millions of dollars in settlements ― is “looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!”
Trump on Thursday complained that Fox “is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd.”
On Monday, he moaned Fox News “is no longer the same.”
“We miss the great Roger Ailes,” he tweeted of his former ally, who advised on his 2016 campaign. Ailes died in 2017. “You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before,” said Trump, adding: “Looking for a new outlet!”
Trump has faced criticism from the network’s hosts over his fumbled response to the coronavirus pandemic. Neil Cavuto this week blasted Trump’s claim about taking an unproven drug to protect from the coronavirus.
Chris Wallace on Friday also fact-checked Trump’s false statements about mail-in voter fraud. However, its primetime personalities, such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, often use their shows to stump for the president. Trump’s latest attack, and his invocation of Ailes, were too much for many on Twitter to bear:
