Trump Rages At Fox News, Says It's Now Worse Than 'Fake News CNN'

President Donald Trump lit into his once-favorite network on Sunday, saying Fox News is now even “worse” than his longtime bête noire, CNN.

Trump also said the network “forgot the people who got them there.”

He tweeted:

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

...a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Trump is known to watch Fox News and has granted many of his interviews to the network, but lately has also attacked it several times.

“Something weird going on at Fox,” he tweeted last month after the network’s polls showed him falling behind many of his potential 2020 rivals.

And in May, he criticized Fox News just for giving airtime to Democratic candidates.

“Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he wrote.

However, Trump also has a warm relationship with many of the network’s opinion hosts, especially Sean Hannity, who took the stage with the president at a campaign event last year despite claiming beforehand he was only there to cover it.

“By the way, all those people in the back are fake news,” Hannity said at the event, using Trump’s favorite phrase as he gestured to an area where the media was gathered, including a reporter for Fox News.

In a since-deleted tweet, he claimed he wasn’t referring to anyone at his network.