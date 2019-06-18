Trump Lashes Out At His Once-Favorite Network: 'Something Weird Going On At Fox'

President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Fox News after his once-favorite network released a new poll that shows him trailing against many of his potential 2020 Democratic rivals.
The poll shows Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by 9. It also shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with very small leads over Trump.
“Something weird going on at Fox,” the president tweeted. “Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States.”
It’s not clear what internal polls he was referring to. However, Trump reportedly fired some of his own pollsters after leaked internal polls showed him trailing Biden in key states.
Last month, Trump slammed Fox News for even covering the Democrats, and was especially annoyed at the network’s town hall event featuring Buttigieg.
“Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he wrote.
Trump still seems to favor Sean Hannity, a network host who not only supports the president but has taken the stage with him at a rally.
The president didn’t mention Hannity by name, but in the evening cited the network for something that appeared on his show: