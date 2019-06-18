Trump Lashes Out At His Once-Favorite Network: 'Something Weird Going On At Fox'

President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Fox News after his once-favorite network released a new poll that shows him trailing against many of his potential 2020 Democratic rivals.

“Something weird going on at Fox,” the president tweeted. “Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States.”

It’s not clear what internal polls he was referring to. However, Trump reportedly fired some of his own pollsters after leaked internal polls showed him trailing Biden in key states.

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Last month, Trump slammed Fox News for even covering the Democrats, and was especially annoyed at the network’s town hall event featuring Buttigieg.

“Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he wrote.

Trump still seems to favor Sean Hannity, a network host who not only supports the president but has taken the stage with him at a rally.

The president didn’t mention Hannity by name, but in the evening cited the network for something that appeared on his show:

Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019