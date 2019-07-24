President Donald Trump slammed his once-favorite cable network again on Tuesday.
Trump took to Twitter to rail against an interview that Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum conducted with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who quit the 2020 race earlier this month. Swalwell sits on both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees that will hear former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday.
The president didn’t remain annoyed at the network for long, however. He followed up his tweet just three minutes later with another that offered praise of Sean Hannity. The Fox primetime host joined Trump on stage at a political rally before the 2018 midterms and has vowed to stump for Trump during his 2020 reelection campaign.
Last month, Trump criticized Fox News after it released a poll that showed him trailing many of his potential 2020 Democratic rivals. And in May, he bashed the network for covering the Democrats.