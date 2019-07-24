Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by @marthamaccallum on @FoxNews about the phony Witch Hunt. He was just forced out of the Democrat Presidential Primary because he polled at ZERO. Fox sure ain’t what it used to be. Too bad!

The president didn’t remain annoyed at the network for long, however. He followed up his tweet just three minutes later with another that offered praise of Sean Hannity. The Fox primetime host joined Trump on stage at a political rally before the 2018 midterms and has vowed to stump for Trump during his 2020 reelection campaign.