Donald Trump Confirms His Fox News Viewing Habits In Hilarious Exchange

Donald Trump admitted he’s still consuming loads of Fox News, even though the multi-indicted ex-president continues to bash the conservative network. (Watch the video below.)

Prompted to discuss “hostile” media by the Trump-friendly National Pulse journalist Raheem Kassam, the 2024 Republican front-runner gave a hilariously detailed breakdown of Fox News personalities.

“You still watch it a lot, then?” Kassam wondered.

“Yeah, I watch it,” Trump said.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Brian Kilmeade and Jesse Watters received a “great” from Trump, but the occasionally critical “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy got a “terrible.”

“I think he’s hurting the show,” Trump said. “Steve Doocy’s interesting because he’s always been so nice to me. ... I had a great relationship with him, but I would say over the last year he just seems to be not nice like he should be.”

Trump accused the network of promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before backing off and having its personalities prop up a new rival against him. He declined to name who he thinks that is.

Trump’s scorekeeping of the anchors suggested he continues his voracious TV habits from his White House days. As president, he watched as much as seven hours of cable news before starting work at noon, The New York Times reported, calling the daily binge his “morning marathon.”

In one spell that he talked about in September 2020, Trump pulled back the curtain on his Fox News obsession: “I watched Fox Business, I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker (Carlson) last night, Laura (Ingraham). I watched ‘Fox & Friends’ in the morning. You watch these shows, you don’t have to go too far into the details. They cover things that are, it’s really an amazing thing.”